Drug defendant admits using meth after release

A man accused of attempting to smuggle 3 pounds of methamphetamine through the mail admitted to using the drug just two days after being released from prison.

Richard A. Gapasin Jr. appeared via teleconference before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

The U.S. Probation Office filed a petition to revoke his pretrial release after he tested positive for meth on March 9.

Assistant Federal Public Defender Brianna Kottke told the court on Thursday that Gapasin admits to the allegations.

Judge Bordallo allowed Gapasin to remain out of prison on the condition that he seek drug treatment.

"It's really important that you stay clean," said Bordallo.

"Yes, your honor," Gapasin replied.

Drug arrest

Earlier this year, Gapasin pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted possession of 50 or more grams of meth with the intent to distribute.

He was arrested outside of the Barrigada post office in December 2019 after allegedly picking up a package containing nearly 3 pounds of meth mailed from California.

Gapasin is facing 10 years to life in prison, according to Post files.