A man allegedly forced his way into an apartment and attacked two people after one of the victims refused to let him borrow a phone charger.

Chin Ho Peter Wang, 51, was charged with home invasion as a first-degree felony, twice with assault as a misdemeanor and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor. His charges include a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

According to court documents, the suspect went to the victim’s apartment window and asked to use a phone charger. The victim refused and that’s when the suspect opened the window screen, knocking over a rice cooker and causing rice to spill out.

The suspect opened the screen door, went inside the apartment unit and allegedly punched the victim several times before hitting the victim with a plastic chair, documents state.

The suspect broke another plastic chair and used one of the legs to hit the victim’s roommate, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police “they started it.”

Wang was on pretrial release for a 2017 drug possession case.