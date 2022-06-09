A man who was freed from prison while awaiting his day in court for separate burglary and drug possession cases was arrested after police found methamphetamine.

Kurtis Jay Garrido, 28, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

According to court documents, police responded to a disturbance in Tamuning on Tuesday morning and noted Garrido was holding a knife covered in a sheaf behind his right leg.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Garrido allegedly told police that he was having a normal argument with a woman known to him and that everything was fine.

That’s when officers spotted a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

The woman then allegedly told officers, “there’s more and that’s all of his stuff,” before police saw two more glass pipes and a baggie with meth.

Garrido allegedly denied owning the drugs.

Authorities noted he was on pretrial release for a 2019 burglary and a 2021 drug possession case.

He is being held on $5,000 cash bail.