A drug defendant was sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to illegal drug and weapons possession charges in the Superior Court of Guam.

Peter Gines, 35, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonthan Quan on Monday.

“I plead guilty, your honor,” Gines said, as he admitted to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card.

Other charges of eluding a police officer and reckless driving were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with the government.

The court sentenced Gines to three years in prison with all but one year suspended. He was also given credit for time served.

It was also said in court that his prison term would run concurrent to his 2013 and 2018 cases.

In August 2020, officers investigated a reckless driving complaint after motorcycles were seen speeding in the Chalan Pago area, which resulted in one of the motorcycles crashing along Route 4, Chalan Kanton Tasi, in Sinajana, according to Post files.

The suspect was found with suspected drugs, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, and a loaded handgun, police said.

Gines was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He was taken into police custody after he was released from the hospital.