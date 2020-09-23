A woman who was involved in a romantic relationship with the former mayor of Yona will admit to drug charges filed against her in the Superior Court of Guam. The plea will be done virtually from Saipan, where she currently resides.

The case for defendant Vickilyn Manglona Teregeyo was heard before Judge Anita Sukola on Tuesday. Teregeyo is accused of attempting to deliver methamphetamine to an officer at a Department of Corrections facility.

Defense attorney Theresa Rojas told the court Teregeyo has accepted the government’s plea deal, but details of the agreement will not be made public.

It was also said in court that she would have to be drug tested before the judge accepts her plea.

Her case is scheduled back in court on Oct. 19.

Drug use, gun possession

In June 2018, she pleaded guilty in federal court to drug use and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Teregeyo was a user of a controlled substance and knowingly possessed a Lorcin Engineering L380 semi-automatic handgun and three rounds of ammunition, federal court documents state. She was sentenced to three years of supervised release in May 2019 in the federal case.

Teregeyo was also among the cooperating witnesses in the federal case against convicted former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas, who has since pleaded guilty to extortion in the District Court of Guam.

Blas served as a third-party custodian for Teregeyo at one point early in her local drug case.

Federal investigators learned of the acts involving Blas from Teregeyo. The pair had been in a romantic relationship.