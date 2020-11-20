A man charged in local court with possessing a variety of controlled substances to include meth will take a plea deal with the government.

John Jesse Pinaula Mantanona appeared virtually before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Thursday.

It was said in court that both parties have come to an agreement.

Details of the plea agreement have not been made public.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 10.

In May 2018, police executed a search warrant on a Chalan Pago home where they found the defendant along with about 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine; suspected cocaine; Xanax, also known as alprazolam; digital scales; and a suspected drug ledger, court documents state.

Mantanona admitted the items belonged to him and that he was a drug user, police stated. He then told officers he would sell the meth, or "ice," to purchase more of it for his personal use, court documents further state.

He was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance as a third-degree felony.