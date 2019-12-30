The detoxification unit at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center is set to reopen soon.

"We are just receiving supplies (i.e. beds, etc.) and we are in the tail end of recruiting personnel,” Director Therese Arriola said earlier this month. Though she’s pushing to receive the first patients in January, she said that, realistically, the detox unit will be up and running in February.

The unit aims to help people going through drug withdrawal symptoms. Located on the third floor of the Behavioral Health building in Tamuning, the unit had been shut down since Supertyphoon Pongsona damaged the building in 2002.

The detox unit program is now funded through 2020.