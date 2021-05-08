A man who was arrested earlier this year in connection with an investigation that involved more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, thousands of dollars in cash and firearms is facing additional charges in the District Court of Guam.

A federal complaint against Nathan Earl McCord Borja, 36, was unsealed Thursday and charges the defendant with distribution of five or more grams of methamphetamine.

Borja appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Friday.

The court allowed Borja to remain out of prison.

He is scheduled to appear back in the federal court May 28.

Borja is charged in the Superior Court of Guam with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm and other charges. His co-defendant in the local case, Antonio Roke Quitugua, 35, faces similar charges.

According to court documents, in March 2019 local and federal agents executed a search warrant at an Agana Heights residence, where they saw Borja walking away from a plastic storage shed.

During a search, officers found a video surveillance system and an unregistered 12-gauge pump-action shotgun. Borja allegedly told police that he lived in the storage shed but that the shotgun did not belong to him.

In February, investigators used an undercover source to buy 29 grams of meth after authorities learned that Borja was selling the drug, documents state.

During a traffic stop, officers found 8.23 grams of meth that he allegedly told officers was for personal use, a .38-caliber revolver, $7,000 in cash, two plastic bags with about 12.99 grams of meth, a 9 mm pistol, and four plastic bags with about 12.11 grams of meth, court documents state.

Borja has a 2019 drug conviction, Post files state.