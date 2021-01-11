Drug-free for 575 days, ex-Marine who tried to smuggle meth through mail spared from prison

A former U.S. Marine was spared from having to go back to prison after he was sentenced to time served in the District Court of Guam on Monday.

Ernie Muna Valencia, 61, spent the past several months on home confinement awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to attempted possession of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

“His wife is the one taking care of him now,” said District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

It was said in court that Valencia has multiple medical problems and needs assistance getting around, as he is unable to walk.

“So if I send him to jail, he is going to file a motion for compassionate release because of his self-care issues,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “He has been drug-free for 575 days, he has been remorseful. Based on the testimony of his wife, the court notes it is very difficult for him to care for himself…in any prison facility.”

Valencia was placed on two years of supervised release.

“This will be the last time that you commit a crime?“ asked Tydingco-Gatewood.

“Yes, your honor,” said Valencia.

“He’s learned his lesson,” said defense attorney Joseph Razzano. “He’s ready to put this behind him. He has been pretty clean throughout the course of his release. He is trying hard to become a better person.”

Law enforcement officers first confronted Valencia in May 2017, when federal agents were alerted to a package containing about 23 net grams of meth destined for a mailbox in Hagåtña. Valencia ultimately admitted he owned the package.