One of the men arrested following multiple drug raids by the Mandaña Drug Task Force in September 2017 was sentenced to serve five years in prison with all but one year suspended.

Peter J. Chargualaf, 30, was given credit for the more than one year he already served at the Department of Corrections and will not have to spend any more time in prison.

He was placed on parole for three years after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Tuesday.

The additional charge of conspiracy to possess a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver was dismissed.

Chargualaf was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and perform 150 hours of community service.

His co-defendant, Joshua Taimanglo, is also expected to take a plea deal with the government. Another co-defendant, Jesse Meno, has since pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

In September 2017, the drug task force investigated the sale and distribution of crystal methamphetamine and executed multiple search warrants in Inarajan and Merizo.

Members of the task force, SWAT, K-9 unit and crime scene investigators executed the search warrants, which led to multiple arrests including Chargualaf, police said.

During the separate drug raids, authorities seized crystal meth, marijuana, illegal explosives and drug paraphernalia.