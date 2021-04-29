Drug kingpin gets 14 years for good behavior

A kingpin in one of Guam's largest methamphetamine smuggling rings has taken a deal with the government and was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in federal prison.

Francisco Arias, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, has been held in detention for seven years, as the case was adjudicated, appealed and sent back to the District Court of Guam for re-sentencing.

The 14-year sentence is shorter than his initial sentence of life in prison prior to his appeal.

"Mr. Arias, you pled guilty to count one – conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. This is a time for the court to re-impose sentence on you after it has been turned back from the 9th Circuit," said District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Arias was indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of unlawful use of the mail to facilitate the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Before beginning the sentencing, the chief judge asserted that the court would accept the joint recommendation by the legal parties to impose a 168-month sentence, or 14 years, with credit for time served for count one.

The chief judge studied the case carefully as it involves 14 co-defendants. All but one of whom were sentenced for their role in the scheme to smuggle meth to Guam from Las Vegas.

The chief judge reviewed the sentences imposed on the co-defendants, noting Norman Concepcion was sentenced to 41 months, and Joe Benavente Jr. was sentenced to 51 days for their roles in the drug ring.

Only one co-defendant remains to be sentenced, Arias' co-kingpin, Eder Cortez-Zelaya, a naturalized U.S. citizen from El Salvador.

Based on the circumstances, Arias' attorney Anthony Perez said 14 years was fair, noting that the government is saving money by resolving the matter.

He noted that Cortez-Zelaya indicated that he would take a plea deal if Arias did. Cortez-Zelaya also appealed his case after he was sentenced to 24 years.

"This was a large case for Guam. It involves a large amount of methamphetamine. This is an important case. That is why, when negotiating the plea agreement, Mr. Perez negotiated for the low end, and that's why I conditioned it on Mr. Arias' behavior," said U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro.

The chief judge recalled the life sentence she imposed on Arias following the first round of the case nearly eight years ago. She was delighted to hear that Arias has stayed out of trouble.

"I never hear that. That's rare, very rare. I have been a judge for 27 years. I rarely hear that," said Tydingco-Gatewood.

The court noted that Arias has not only done well while behind bars but has also endeavored to obtain a degree and receive vocational training.

Sambataro said the plea agreement with Arias strikes the appropriate balance given his good behavior.

"This is an important case. It caused a lot of damage to Guam during the time period this activity occurred. This sentence is 14 years, it's a significant sentence, it's a large portion of anyone's life, it's also the highest sentence any defendant, in this case, will receive," said Sambataro.

The government asserted that Arias was the most culpable individual in the case.

"This is a retrial, and there are issues that arise with regards to a re-trial, and Mr. Arias has earned his recommendation for the low end of the guidelines," said Sambataro.

The chief judge also sentenced Arias to time served for the charges related to unlawful use of the mail to facilitate the conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. That sentence runs concurrently with count one.

Arias apologized to the court and the people of Guam.

"I am not a man of many words. But I would like to apologize for everything that I have done. I have nothing really else to say. I have already done seven years. What hurts to me the most is being separated from my children and my wife. I feel that I have paid dearly for this. And once again, I apologize for what I have done. I am sorry," said Arias.

The chief judge made a judicial recommendation for Arias to serve his sentence at Terminal Island in San Pedro, California, where he will also continue his treatment and vocational training on heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Arias was informed that he might be subject to deportation to Mexico due to the conviction, and if so, he would be barred from reentering the U.S.

However, the court noted that when he completes his incarceration at a federal prison, he will be placed on five years of supervised release.