Defendant Brandon Rufus Chandler, 31, is being held in prison on a $3,000 cash bail in connection with the Guam police raid executed at his apartment on Wednesday.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Friday.

“The court is concerned you will not comply with court orders,” Quan said.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas requested the court have him held on that amount.

“He’s got at least two drug cases for him and in the prior case, he had a gun. He’s a potential flight risk,” said Rapadas.

The court had appointed attorney William Pole to represent Chandler.

“Based upon the complaint, he was at least cooperative with police. So, that’s an indication he would follow orders by the court and house arrest is appropriate,” Pole said.

However, Judge Quan said he decided to keep Chandler in prison until he can pay the bail amount set by the court.

Chandler was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, and violation of a court order as a misdemeanor.

He along with Pierson Key Cruz, 26; Uriah Cruz Kuper, 21; and Michael Gregory Rosal Jr., 29, were arrested on drug possession charges after police executed a search warrant at Chandler’s apartment on Roy T. Damian Street in Mongmong-Toto-Maite.

Cruz and Kuper have been released on bond, while Rosal, Jr. is being held on $3,000 cash bail.

According to court documents, authorities found drug paraphernalia, meth and a container with residue, a small-caliber handgun with ammunition, assorted pills, cash, and an unknown powder substance that was sent to a lab for testing.

The four allegedly admitted to officers that they met up to smoke meth.

The court ordered the defendants to have no contact with each other.

The court also noted Chandler is currently on probation after taking a deferred plea for possession of Schedule IV controlled substance in a separate case.