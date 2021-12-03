A third defendant charged in connection with a drug raid in Mongmong last year has admitted that he had drugs in his possession.

Michael Gregory Rosal Jr., 30, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Wednesday.

The court accepted the deferred plea which charges him with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The plea agreement calls for a three-year suspended sentence sparing Rosal from having to spend any time in prison for this case.

He will serve five years on probation.

Rosal is being held in a separate case after he was arrested in a stolen car last month, Post files state.

Co-defendants, Pierson Key Cruz, 27, Uriah Cruz Kuper, 22, entered similar plea deals with the government and did not have to serve additional prison time.

Co-defendant Brandon Rufus Chandler, 32, has yet to take his plea in court.

In July 2020, Chandler was the target of the search warrant when officers spotted the four defendants inside his bedroom at an apartment complex along Roy T. Damian Street.

Investigators also found a small-caliber handgun with ammunition, assorted pills, cash and an unknown powdery substance, court documents state.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents tested the substance but have not released the results to the public.

Chandler allegedly admitted to smoking meth and consuming a “quarter bar of Alprazolam." He denied owning the illicit drugs in his room.

Cruz, Kuper and Rosal also admitted to police that they smoked meth, the prosecution alleged in documents.

Kuper also admitted, according to court documents, that he brought eight pills of Alprazolam, which he crushed and snorted.

Rosal told police he saw Chandler with a gun earlier that day and claimed they were going to become rich as soon as a package of meth arrived, documents state.

Authorities also found a fifth adult and three children inside the apartment, documents state.