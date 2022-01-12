A man who admitted that he used meth at least eight times in the last year while on supervised released for his 2014 drug smuggling case in the District Court of Guam was granted his request to be released from prison.

Joseph N. Caballero appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Caballero also admitted that he failed to provide a urine sample at least once, and also failed to show up to a drug test.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The court put him in the Department of Corrections on Dec. 31 following the allegations filed by U.S. Probation.

“He is remorseful,” said defense attorney John Gorman.

Bordallo granted his request to be released from prison on Tuesday, but the judge said he would keep a close watch on Caballero to make sure he does not mess up again.

“He has results that scream out for him to get major drug treatment,” Bordallo said.

Caballero is scheduled back in court on Jan. 25.

In 2014, Caballero was sentenced to two years in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth.

He admitted to his part in a conspiracy to smuggle 10 pounds of methamphetamine to Guam from the Philippines, California and elsewhere. Caballero said during the trial that he performed odd jobs in a wide-scale drug conspiracy headed by Mateo Sardoma Jr. and that Caballero distributed less than 1 gram of meth, Post files state.