Drug smuggler admits to using meth while on supervised release

Naomi Michelle Sanchez Parr could have her supervised release revoked after she admitted that she failed five drug tests and failed to report to 23 other drug tests.

She is also accused of failing to:

• comply with substance abuse treatment,

• submit monthly reports to the probation office in September, October and November 2019,

• comply with a probation officer's instructions, and

• pay her special assessment fee.

Parr is on three years' supervised release for a 2015 drug conviction. She admitted to the allegations during a hearing before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. on Monday.

She remains in the custody of U.S. marshals.

The court will submit its report and recommendation to the chief judge in regards to revoking Parr's supervised release.

In 2015, Parr admitted to authorities that she had arranged for drugs to be sent to her using someone else's mailing address, Post files state.

On Sept. 27, 2015, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service identified a suspicious first-class mail package that contained one heat-sealed clear plastic bag containing several smaller plastic bags concealed within a "Need for Speed: Shift" XBOX 360 video game, court documents state.

Inside the smaller bags were 17 grams of marijuana and 5 grams of methamphetamine.