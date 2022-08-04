A man convicted of trying to smuggle six pounds of methamphetamine into Guam was denied his request to get out of prison early.

Gavin Reyes Duenas, 37, made the request, telling the court he suffers from serious medical conditions including asthma, diabetes and obesity that predispose him to several illnesses from COVID-19.

He is currently serving a seven-year sentence in Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Texas and is scheduled to be released on Nov. 15, 2025.

Duenas was hoping to be released and serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood issued an order on Wednesday denying the motion for compassionate release.

“Although it is true the defendant’s medical conditions place him at possible risk of complications if he were to contract COVID-19, it does not appear that his conditions rise to the level of seriousness that would satisfy extraordinary and compelling reasons sufficient for compassionate release,” said Tydingco-Gatewood in her order.

Prosecutors opposed Duenas’ early release arguing he was vaccinated for the virus.

“Defendant is convicted of a serious offense and has not demonstrated that he would not be a danger to the community if he were to be released,” she said.

Drug raid

In November 2016, U.S. postal inspectors and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents and task force officers intercepted two priority mail packages addressed to Duenas' family post office box and another post office box opened by Duenas in Malesso, Post files state.

The federal agents replaced the drugs with another substance and tracked the packages after Duenas picked them up and returned home, court documents state. Duenas opened the boxes and handed the contents to his friends and his brother, who were also in the room. When Duenas noticed law enforcement officers outside, he attempted to discard the packages by throwing them out the window.