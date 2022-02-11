Joseph N. Caballero denied that he used methamphetamine after he tested positive for the drug Wednesday morning.

Caballero, who is on supervised release for his 2014 drug smuggling conviction, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

U.S. Probation Services alleged that the defendant has two new positive test results for meth use.

The samples have been sent to a lab to confirm the positive test results.

Defense attorney John Gorman told the court that his client denies the allegations.

At the recommendation from probation and the federal prosecutor, Bordallo ordered Caballero to go back to prison.

He will turn himself in Friday morning awaiting another court hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.

“It’s becoming clear to the court that the defendant is not able to comply,” said Bordallo.

Caballero admitted in court earlier this year that he used meth at least eight times.

Bordallo at the time allowed him to be released from prison after Cabellero told the court he was remorseful.

In 2014, Caballero was sentenced to two years in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth.

He admitted to his part in a conspiracy to smuggle 10 pounds of methamphetamine to Guam from the Philippines, California and elsewhere. Caballero said during the trial that he performed odd jobs in a wide-scale drug conspiracy headed by Mateo Sardoma Jr. and that Caballero distributed less than 1 gram of meth, Post files state.