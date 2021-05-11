Joel Po Ymballa, 50, was emotional inside federal court, as he was sentenced to serve 37 months in prison for smuggling $400,000 worth of methamphetamine from the Philippines to Guam back in 2017.

“Everyday I apologize to my mom, your honor,” said Ymballa, during his sentencing hearing before District Court of Guam Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatwood on Monday. “My mom is 71 and she is all alone here in Guam.”

He learned of his fate after he pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to import a kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of meth to Guam.

“The best way that you can really mean that you really care about what you just said in the sincerity of your apology is that you improve upon yourself,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “To really focus on getting your life in order, getting off the drugs, taking advantage of this drug treatment program that your attorney and the U.S. Attorney’s Office is recommending that you be accepted into.”

He was given credit for the 18 months and 11 days he already served at the Guam Department of Corrections Federal Detention Center. It was recommended that he serve the remainder of his time at a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility in California. The court also recommends that Ymballa, a first-time criminal offender, undergo a drug rehabilitation program.

“Unfortunately, you were tempted by drugs to become a shadow man,” she said.

Defense attorney Jefferey Moots told the court that the defendant had been using drugs since he was 18.

“He couldn’t refrain from using. He had a serious addiction. He didn’t know what was going on and he didn’t care. He wanted the drugs,” said Moots.

“So, he got used,” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

“They were looking for an expendable courier,” Moots said. “He wasn’t given a choice. They were taken out of the room and their bags were packed by somebody else.”

It was said in court that Ymballa was taken out for dinner in the Philippines at the time the meth was put into his luggage.

“(Defendant Fritz Ventura Tady Ganzon) told him he was going to get drugs and he used him as a cover to look like two guys going to the Philippines,” Moots said. “(Ymballa) was not making the best choices in the world.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro recommended that Ymballa get 42 months in prison, as he violated his pretrial release conditions by testing positive for meth and missing several drug tests.

The U.S. Probation Office also told the court that Ymballa had been compliant since being taken back into custody.

“It’s great that he’s complied within the detention facility. Maybe that speaks to the structure there that helps to manage his addiction compared to when he was out on the streets,” said Sambataro.

“That’s good Mr. Ymballa. You are not screwing around in there,” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

“Thank you,” he said.

In 2017, Ymballa went to the Philippines with Ganzon to meet with the drug supplier, court documents stated. The meth was individually wrapped in 23 clear cellphone plastic bundles and concealed in nine Philippine snack boxes placed in Ymballa's suitcase.

A drug detection dog alerted to the presence of drugs upon their arrival at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, documents state. Ymballa told authorities, according to court documents: "It wasn't supposed to happen like this."

Federal prosecutors said Ganzon is waiting to be sentenced for his part in the case.