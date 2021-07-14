Drug smuggler gets 5-year federal prison sentence

A man accused of attempting to smuggle 3 pounds of methamphetamine through the mail will spend the next five years in a U.S. Bureau of Prison facility.

Richard A. Gapasin, Jr., 31, was sentenced to a total of 61-months before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday.

“I would like to apologize to the public and most especially to my family for the role that I played in distributing meth into the island. I knew I was wrong,” said Gapasin. “I am not a criminal. I am a drug offender and I suffer from a really bad addiction problem. I am seeking all the help I can get so I can get back home to my family and my kids.”

“I think you are both a criminal and a drug addict,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “You got to want the help. You have got to want to get on track.”

Assistant US Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero asked that the defendant get 87 months, while defense attorney Briana Kottke recommended that Gapasin serve 36 months for Gapasin's crime.

A judicial recommendation was made for Gapasin to serve his time at a prison in Sheridan, Oregon.

He will also serve five years of supervised release.

Gapasin had pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted possession of 50 or more grams of meth with the intent to distribute, according to Post files.

He was arrested outside of the Barrigada post office in December 2019 after being caught picking up a package containing nearly 3 pounds of meth mailed from California.

Gapasin was initially released from prison in March 2020 but admitted to the U.S. Probation Office that he had used meth two days later.

His pretrial release was revoked in January of this year.