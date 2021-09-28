Drug smuggler gets 5 years in federal prison

The crowd in the federal courtroom cheered after defendant Jose Tenorio Quitugua Jr. announced that he has been sober for two years and three months. He spent about half of his life using and abusing drugs.

The 49-year-old, who pleaded guilty to attempted possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute, was sentenced to serve a total of 63 months in a U.S. Bureau of Prison facility.

Quitugua Jr. appeared before District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday.

“I would like to start with an apology. I would like to apologize to the court, to the people here (who) support me and to my family for my actions and poor choices I have made. I put drugs before everything I ever loved,” said Quitugua. “The road of recovery was not easy and at one point I thought it was not possible for me … I understand there are consequences for my actions and choices of the past. I don’t know if I will ever be able to right my wrongs, but I am trying to do so.”

Multiple defense witnesses also testified about Quitugua’s success during his ongoing recovery.

In Nov. 2017, U.S. postal inspectors obtained a search warrant for a package addressed to a Mangilao residence that contained 868.2 grams of meth.

Investigators replaced the drugs with sham and conducted a controlled delivery, which eventually led to Quitugua’s arrest.

“It can destroy communities. That’s the sad thing about such a beautiful place. Mr. Quitugua was part of destroying the community when he was involved with his addiction and helping bring meth into this community,” said Assistant US Attorney Laura Sambataro, who also recognized the defendant’s efforts to beat his addiction. “Mr. Quitugua showed that he wanted sobriety.”

A judicial recommendation was made for Quitugua to serve his time in the federal correctional institution in Sheridan, Oregon.

He will be allowed to self-surrender to U.S. Marshals upon the official designation of his prison destination.

“Clearly methamphetamine is the worse crime for us here,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. “I want to congratulate you for working hard. It is a difficult addiction to get through.”

Quitugua will also serve three years of supervised release.

He and Jacob James Quitugua were charged in the case.

Jacob Quitugua has since been sentenced to 57 months for his part in the crime.