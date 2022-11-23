Drug smuggler given 2.5 years

A man who pleaded guilty to charges in a 2019 case involving mailed methamphetamine was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in federal prison.

Jeffrey Baldonado appeared Tuesday morning in the District Court of Guam to be sentenced for attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.

According to federal court documents, investigators in 2019 intercepted a package containing 1,800 grams, or almost four pounds, of meth addressed to Baldonado before the drugs were replaced with sham and a GPS tracking device.

The package was tracked to a Dededo residence, where Baldonado was seen with co-actor James Damaso, who asked Baldonado to get rid of the packages after being given one of the four bags of sham, documents state.

Since then, Baldonado entered a plea of guilty and cooperated with the government to testify at Damaso's trial. Damaso was found guilty and sentenced earlier this year to 25 years in prison.

At Baldonado's sentencing hearing before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, prosecutor Rosetta San Nicolas acknowledged a reduced sentence is warranted because of Baldonado's cooperation and the fact that he served time in prison already.

However, Baldonado's attorney, Leilani Lujan, from the Federal Public Defender, asked for 30 months because of the danger her client faced after being labeled a "snitch." In addition, Lujan said Baldonado was the government's "star witness" in Damaso's trial.

"He gave them Kobe beef and beef and what the government has given him, in my opinion, is like Vienna sausage, ... the difference of three months is huge in Mr. Baldonado's life, given the safety issues he faces," Lujan said after explaining that Baldonado received death threats from "Damaso associates," who also vandalized his vehicle.

Although Baldonado chose not make any final remarks at the hearing before he was sentenced, Tydingco-Gatewood asked him questions, in particular, about how he inadvertently got his family involved in this scheme.

"The thing that concerns the court, of course, is that you have put your parents and grandparents at risk. They could be hurt, too. You know that, right? Did you not think about that before?"

"I wasn't thinking," Baldonado replied.

"Why? Because you were on drugs?" Tydingco-Gatewood asked.

"Yes, I was just thinking about the money," Baldonado replied before further explaining he was saving the money to take care of his family and that a "depression phase" led to his first use of methamphetamine.

"You need to pull it together. The court notes that you do have a close family you live with, ... all this time rent-free and they've basically supported you, but you're a young man who should be able to get out there and work and work hard to support yourself," Tydingco-Gatewood added before sentencing Baldonado to 30 months in prison.