A man and woman convicted in connection to a federal drug investigation could finally learn their fate in court after waiting nearly three years to be sentenced.

Connie Tedtaotao and Ernest Quenga were each convicted for their part in a conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine from California to Guam.

Tedtaotao is scheduled to be sentenced before Chief Judge Ramona Manglona on July 28.

Prosecutors recommend she serve 15 months in custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Quenga is set to go before Senior Judge Alex Munson on Sept. 26 for sentencing.

The feds want him to serve 21 months in prison.

Drug conspiracy

Tedtaotao was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and also could face a $1 million fine.

She admitted to participating in a conspiracy to bring methamphetamine from California to Guam between August 2014 and August 2015. During this time, several packages of methamphetamine arrived on Guam for Tedtaotao and an unnamed conspirator to distribute, the plea agreement states. Tedtatoao knew the packages contained methamphetamine.

The DEA tested the substance from one package picked up on July 7, 2015, coming from a stateside conspirator and determined it to be 25.7 grams of methamphetamine that was 99.4% pure.

Another mailed package that the defendant acknowledged was intended for her but sent to a relative on July 18, 2015, contained 10.13 grams of 94% pure methamphetamine.

Quenga pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, admitting that he participated in a conspiracy to bring methamphetamine from California to Guam between January and August 2015.

He admitted that multiple packages of meth arrived on Guam and he distributed them. Between May and June 2015, Quenga received approximately 14 to 20 grams of methamphetamine from an unnamed conspirator in California.

In early July 2015, federal authorities intercepted a package containing methamphetamine that Quenga was expecting, court documents state.

Laboratory results from the Drug Enforcement Administration determined there was 27.5 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with 99.4% purity.