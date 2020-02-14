Guam District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Wednesday denied drug case defendant Dexter Wilton Long's release while he awaits trial.

Long was arrested in May 2019 after he allegedly tried to smuggle 530 grams of methamphetamine on a flight from Honolulu to Guam. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute and attempted possession of the drug with intent to distribute.

He was released the day after his arrest but was picked up again by investigators after he allegedly attempted to receive a package containing 377.2 grams of meth, court documents state.

According to federal prosecutors, Long admitted to using crystal methamphetamine.

Defense attorney Shane Black argued that his client has not been under the influence of meth and would like to be out of jail in order to better prepare for his case and take care of his family.

Black requested Long be released to a third-party custodian who has been acquainted with the defendant for several years but has only spent a number of hours with him in person.

“I don’t think he knows him well enough,” said Tydingco-Gatewood. She referred to Long committing a crime when he was previously granted release.

The judge determined the defendant would not be a good candidate for release.

The judge denied the request for release citing her “strong concern for the safety of the community.”