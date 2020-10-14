A man who allegedly admitted to Guam police officers that he had just bought the drug "ice" from another man in Dededo has been arrested.

Clint Andrew Lutao Casem, 31, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police spotted a car parked along the side of the road in Barrigada and noted the driver appeared to be nervous.

Officers then saw a container with a green leafy substance inside and searched the suspect’s car, documents state.

Police found a glass pipe with meth in the center compartment, three mini resealable bags with meth in a purse underneath the driver’s seat, and another resealable bag with meth, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted to authorities that he had earlier purchased a “gram of ice” from a man near NCS Mart in Dededo.