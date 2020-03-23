As the COVID-19 situation on Guam progresses, and as businesses close and government operations largely shut down, drug treatment facilities on island continue their mission, but at a different capacity.

A notice outside the Oasis Empowerment Center in Tamuning, dated March 16, stated the facility would be temporarily closed during the next two weeks in accordance with the governor's executive order at that time.

But this did not mean services stopped completely, according to Ramona McManus, the executive director of Elim Pacific Ministries, the parent organization behind Oasis.

The organization has stopped classes for outpatient clients, but peer support specialists, counselors and case managers are staying connected by phone.

The same is true for Lighthouse Recovery Center at the Salvation Army.

"All outpatient treatment has been suspended. The counselors have gotten ahold of all their clients," said Director Valerie Reyes.

The center isn't closing doors to clients but is trying to eliminate face-to-face contact, she added.

Both facilities also run residential treatment programs – for women at Oasis and for men at Lighthouse. According to McManus and Reyes, their respective inpatient programs stay running and treatment is ongoing.

Clients remain at facilities

Lighthouse has a full house, Reyes said.

"We have 20-plus residential clients. They have not been able to leave the facility ... so we're quarantined." she added. "We know when a person is using drugs their immune system goes down, so we want to ask everyone to please follow the governor's declaration, so we can stop (COVID-19) on Guam, because we cannot afford to have a whole bunch of people contaminated."

Oasis has 11 clients at its group home. They haven't left the facility, either. When The Guam Daily Post spoke to McManus on Wednesday, Oasis was in the process of setting up videoconferencing for inpatients to go through their classes.

"Just another way and access point for them to stay connected but not having to have physical contact," McManus said.

Oasis staff and inpatients had hand sanitizer, masks and other supplies, McManus added. Lighthouse also has supplies, Reyes said, but could use more.

The recovery center is having a hard time finding additional supplies in light of stock shortages. Lighthouse is most in need of gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, Reyes said.

Suspended services

New Beginnings, the drug and alcohol treatment branch of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, has suspended services until March 31.

However, while signage outside the facility indicates services were suspended beginning March 18, The Guam Daily Post was able to enter New Beginnings that day.

Inside was a small screening station. Staff wore masks and gloves – it appeared work was still taking place Wednesday morning. The Post was asked to use hand sanitizer and temperature was taken using an ear thermometer. Visitors signed in and wrote down their temperatures.

A Joint Information Center release on Tuesday stated Behavioral Health was conducting 100% screening at all of its facilities. Anyone with a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher would not be allowed into the facility and a questionnaire on travel history and health conditions would be administered.

The Post passed screening and asked to speak to Athena Duenas, the program supervisor. However, she was unavailable.

As the Post left, an "open" sign was switched to "closed." The next day, the facility was inaccessible. Post inquiries to Behavioral Health regarding any available services remaining at New Beginnings have not been answered.

Meanwhile, Sanctuary Inc. of Guam, which provides treatment to youth, has suspended access to its facilities and programs in response to COVID-19. Its main office is closed to visitors for now, but services are maintained for current clients.

As for Lighthouse and Oasis, Reyes and McManus said to contact them for inquiries.

Lighthouse inquiries can be directed to Reyes at 727-8533.

Oasis can be reached at 646-4601 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

McManus said Oasis, which is faith-based, is also accepting calls from anyone hoping to join in prayer.

"Our hope is in Jesus Christ and for those that are looking for prayer, they are welcome to call as well and we would love to pray over them during this time of fear," McManus said.