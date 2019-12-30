A traffic stop in Tumon led to the seizure of crystal methamphetamine and cash believed to be drug proceeds.

Patrol officers executed a traffic stop of a silver Nissan Kick in the early morning on Dec. 28.

The driver, identified as Zerxes Jabidando Viva, 41, consented to a search of the vehicle, according to the magistrate's complaint.

Inside the car, officers found a large, black-handled kitchen knife, wedged between the driver's seat and center console.

Driver: ’That's not mine!’

A black pouch was also found under the front passenger seat. It contained a digital scale, a large plastic straw and multiple baggies containing various amounts of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, when officers discovered the pouch, Viva blurted out, "That's not mine!"

A text message on his phone also inquired if he had "half a zip" which is a street term for an ounce of meth, court documents state.

Police confiscated the cellphone, drugs, personal belongings and his wallet containing $1,784 cash.

Viva was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.