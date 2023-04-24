The voices of residents in the southern villages of Malesso' and Inalåhan were heard Friday evening in the "southern caucus" community meeting, which aimed to give lawmakers a better understanding of education and public safety concerns of the respective communities.

The meeting held at the Inålahan Mayor’s Office wasn’t heavily attended, but those who came were able to convey to Sen. Chris Barnett, the Guam Legislature's chair of public safety, along with Sens. Jesse Lujan and Joanne Brown and Speaker Therese Terlaje, the issues southern residents felt need to be addressed.

Residents and mayors outlined a host of needs and concerns, including barriers to reporting crime, stronger police presence and improvements to safety at Southern High School.

“Neighborhood Watch is only as good as the neighbors,” Malesso' Mayor Ernest Chargualaf told lawmakers as he noted residents have had issues reporting crimes that occur in his village, an issue he said he believes, at times, stems from having familial ties with a suspect or a suspect being a “friend.”

"Truth be told, ... some of them are very silent in a lot of these things,” said Inalåhan Mayor Tony Chargualaf.

In two of the most southern of the island's villages, Malesso' and Inalåhan, there are no police precincts. Tony Chargualaf said that is the reason he tells his constituents to call him first, before 911.

Tony Chargualaf told lawmakers a new resident once asked how long does it take for police to respond in Inalåhan.

“I said, 'Well, if you call me first, because around here I am considered 911, and I am willing to respond right away,'" he recounted.

Because the nearest precincts are in Hågat and Sinajaña, there are no routine patrols nearby. So, the Guam Police Department's response to a call can be a long wait, the mayor said.

"I have been advocating for Inalåhan to have a police station. There is no police presence on the east side. Not necessarily the police cars, I am talking about a police station. I have even offered (GPD) to use (the mayor's) office as a satellite office for police to come by, stop, write their tickets or put their reports together or what have you. We are doing everything we can here in Inalåhan to try to improve the attitude (and) improve the safe keeping,” Tony Chargualaf said.

There has been discussion about building a police station in Talo’fo’fo', but Tony Chargualaf said he doesn’t believe that is the best location for residents farther south.

"We are trying to instill a sense of pride in our community, a sense of positive attitude. … Having police presence here will assist,” the Inalåhan mayor said.

“We don’t quite have a crime rate that’s exponentially out of control, but we do have some of those, and we are trying to do our due diligence to see how we can minimize that,” Tony Chargualaf said.

'Drug situation'

Lujan pressed the mayors for more insight into the severity of drugs in the south.

“What is your drug situation like down here?” he asked the village mayors. "I mean, we hear about it and read about it, but (a) lot of times they don’t say what village they’re from.”

“We kind of know where these houses are. ... In collaboration with GPD, they are at this point doing heavy monitoring. ... Two days ago, they actually did one arrest. ... We are a very small community. ... We know where the problematic areas are,” Tony Chargualaf said.

Inalåhan is working with GPD regarding homes in the village where illegal drug activity is allegedly taking place, the village mayor said.

"I am hoping that we can actually rid our village of drugs. I know it’s going to be a tough battle. But, nonetheless, I stand committed to making it come to fruition, to actually become drug-free,” the Inalåhan mayor said.

While illegal drugs and drug addiction are endemic problems faced by the entire island, the Inalåhan mayor said he does not think the issue has reached crisis levels in his village.

“I believe Inalåhan is not that level, ... but I am sure, 100% certain, that there are people that are involved with that, and it is my every attempt to get rid of them,” Tony Chargualaf said, arguing that drug offenders need to be incarcerated.

Addicts are 'friends and family'

Malesso' Mayor Ernest Chargualaf told senators drugs are a problem everywhere, not just Malesso' and Inalåhan. He also supported incarceration in matters related to drugs, but also paused to remind the community that “drug addicts” are also “friends and family.”

“Maybe, once, it's not going to be a problem. (If) you do it repeatedly, that thing is going to grab you, make you dependent on it. Then you start stealing from your brother, father, mother, sister and family and friend(s), ... It’s the need to satisfy your craving for that drug. Once you get addicted and incarcerated, it's one way to clean them out as well. As long as they’re out there, they’re dependent on it,” the Malesso' mayor said.

Ernest Chargualaf underscored the importance of drug rehabilitation.

“I have a resident and, as a matter of fact, I hired him, and he’s proud to say that he went through the Lighthouse Recovery, the rehabilitation process, and he cleaned himself up,” the Malesso' mayor said.

Need to 're-instill' values

Sen. Brown said times have changed since she was a little girl.

“I think we all agree in our community, especially those of us who have grown up here on Guam, we’ve seen the changes and some of them have not been very good. I think the sense of community and sense of safety and well-being in many ways have to be rebuilt," she said. "And a lot of that rebuilding has to happen from the ground up. And I know, in your respective villages, you show what Guam, in many ways, used to be. That’s a very good thing. I don’t look at the past and say, 'Oh, that’s behind us.' I think there’s a lot of good values that we need to re-instill in our community, in our young people,” Brown said.

The Republican lawmaker said it isn't enough for the community to say, "we are fed up," action is also required to reduce crime.

"We've got to do something about it. If it's things we need to do to address the laws, if there’s things we need to strengthen, if there’s things we need to support, so we can lift up our community, we need to do that. We need to do something different because the processes that have happened in the recent past are not getting us to, at least in my view, a better place," she said. "I have felt more unsafe than I have ever felt.”

Southern High School

Aside from crime, the Inalåhan mayor told lawmakers that some of his constituents want to increase safety at Southern High School, where poor lighting has left student-athletes in the dark.

"I’ve actually helped them, we went out and solicited solar lights, and they’re going to install the solar lights just so the athletes playing on the field can have some sense of ease knowing it’s not going to be totally blacked out,” the Inalåhan Mayor said.

He asked Barnett, who also has oversight of the public school system, to look into the state of the lights at the campus.

“Being that you’re part of the Guam Department of Education group, find out what’s going on with that. I am not sure if the lights are beyond repair at this point, or there are some simple fixes. Nonetheless, it’s causing an issue with some of the residents that are living here in Inalåhan whose kids or grandkids are participating in sports over there,” Tony Chargualaf said.

The Inalåhan mayor concluded by telling senators that GDOE has many problems, but he is "glad to know that the 37th Legislature has come together as a group to stir the pot and bring up all the dirty laundry."