A man was arrested after being accused of driving drunk and speeding while he had a woman and three children known to him inside the car.

Leon Taitague Debita, Jr., 28, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony, three counts of family violence and child abuse as misdemeanors, four counts of reckless driving and driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, reckless driving while impaired, disorderly conduct, and reckless driving as petty misdemeanors, and public drunkenness as a violation.

According to court documents, the woman told police they had just left a gathering in Hågat when Debita refused to let her drive and got in the driver’s seat with three children, ages 6, 4, and 1, also inside the car.

Debita allegedly sped up to 80 miles per hour toward Windward Hills in Yona.

The woman told him to slow down. He allegedly said, “We are all gonna die tonight.”

Debita forced the children out of the car when they got to an apartment building, but the woman left to the Southern Precinct and called 911, documents state.

Debita allegedly admitted he sped to scare the woman, adding that he did not mean what he said.