A woman who was arrested over the weekend on charges of drunken driving is still serving time at the Department of Corrections for her 2012 vehicular homicide case that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Narinta Narian Lee.

Majesty Relech was sentenced in 2014 to six years in prison after she pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. Court records state she was released from prison in January 2016 and allowed weekday work release.

Relech was ordered to report to DOC once a week to spend a day in prison until she completes the remaining three years of her sentence. Documents state her confinement will be stretched out over nine years.

In 2012, Relech was driving a sedan that crashed into a concrete pole on Route 3 in Dededo. Lee, who was in the passenger seat, died in the impact. Then, Relech’s blood alcohol content was 0.164. This time, police say it measured 0.168.

Deadly drunk driver out on bond now

Relech appeared in the Superior Court on Saturday to answer to new charges after her SUV nearly hit a police car because she was driving drunk.

She faces misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired and driving while impaired (BAC); as well as recklessly driving while impaired.

Documents state that when police asked whether she’d been drinking alcohol, she responded: “Yeah, only two beers, though.”

She was released on a $2,000 performance bond.

Relech is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 22.