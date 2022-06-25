Drunken driver who killed officer in 2007 collision denied parole

Charmi Retuyan will not be getting out of prison early.

The Guam Parole Board on Friday denied her request. Retuyan was sentenced to 20 years for hitting and killing Guam Police Department Sgt. Frankie E. Smith in Tumon in 2007.

She has five years left before completing her time behind bars. Smith's family opposed her request to get out early.

"A huge thank you to everyone who signed the petition, and supported my family in honoring my honey, Frankie E. Smith. We thank the members of the Guam Parole Board for denying her early release," said Tishawnna Smith, Frankie Smith's wife.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Dec. 30, 2007, Retuyan was driving while drunk when she hit Frankie Smith, who was on a motorcycle, at the entrance to the former Fiesta Resort in Tumon.

Retuyan later apologized for her actions.

"No words can describe how sorry I am. I say sorry, but that doesn't change anything. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry," Retuyan said during her sentencing hearing in 2009. "I will serve the years and I will take it. I cannot repay what I've done to you. I understand and I accept the consequence. Yes, I had a choice that night, but I never planned in my life that it would hurt someone."