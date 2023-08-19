DUA program launch may be announced near month's end

The wait for Disaster Unemployment Assistance may soon come to an end, as the program launch might be announced sometime around the end of the month. That's the target, at least, according to special projects coordinator Janela Carrera of the Guam Department of Labor.

"We are targeting to have the program launched and to start taking claims from applicants sometime at the end of this month," Carrera said. "We don't have an exact date but we are hoping to officially announce the launch date sometime toward the end of this month, barring any unforeseen events or unforeseen circumstances."

The DUA program is intended to assist individuals left unemployed as a result of Typhoon Mawar, and is meant to be retroactive to May 28. It is administered through the U.S. Department of Labor and funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to Carrera.

"Which is why, if you've noticed, it's taking a little bit longer. Because there are two different agencies that we are having to coordinate with in order to get this program stood up," Carrera said.

The governor's administration submitted a $26.6 million funding request for the program in mid-June. Some initial funding for administrative costs was authorized in mid-July, but there hasn't been much said about the program since then, except for press releases detailing eligibility.

There are various requirements to receive the federal financial aid, but a major concession to the program is that citizens of nations with Compacts of Free Association with the U.S. are not eligible to receive DUA benefits unless they meet specific criteria as qualified aliens.

This is a matter of federal law, as language including COFA migrants for DUA benefits is not included in program regulations administered by USDOL, according to a release issued last week by GDOL.

"Non-U.S. citizens who were unemployed as a direct result of Typhoon Mawar and plan to apply for DUA will need to submit documentation of their citizenship status to qualify for DUA," the release stated.

"According to federal policies, only U.S. citizens, non-citizen nationals, or qualified aliens (i.e., legal permanent residents or 'green card' holders, refugee or asylum status, withholding of deportation, conditional entry, parole into the U.S. for at least one year for humanitarian purposes, Cuban-Haitian entrant, or has a pending or approved petition for relief based on battery or extreme cruelty by a family member) may qualify for DUA benefits," GDOL added in the release.

The Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia all have Compacts of Free Association with the U.S., and Guam serves as a major host jurisdiction for COFA migrants.

Individuals who intend to submit applications or claims for DUA should gather all required documentation before beginning the claims process. When the program is officially announced and launched, and applications are ready to be accepted online through hireguam.com, documents to prove identity and employment or self-employment can be uploaded at the end of the application process, GDOL stated in the release.

"If all documentation cannot be provided at the time the initial claim is filed, individuals will have 21 calendar days from that time to meet this requirement or they may be denied DUA benefits," the release added. "Once the announcement is made that the application period has begun, applicants are highly encouraged to submit their DUA claims online through hireguam.com as the process may take 45 minutes or more to complete."

About 7,000 people were initially estimated to be left out of work in the wake of Typhoon Mawar.