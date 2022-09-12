Dual citizenship vote in upcoming FSM special election

Residents who were born on Guam, but have parental ties to the Federated States of Micronesia, may have a pathway to obtain dual citizenship - if the Pacific nation passes a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the process to begin.

The potential major change is just one of eight adopted amendments approved during the FSM’s fourth constitutional convention, which adjourned in July. President David Panuelo, through an executive order issued Sept. 6, established a public education task force, an initiative he wrote “is key to familiarize voters with the legal, practical and related issues involved with the amendment, either in favor or against the proposed amendments.”

Panuelo's office said a vote on the amendments, set to be taken during a special election, may occur as soon as July 2023.

A release from the constitutional convention explained the dual citizenship amendment, labeled Proposal 4-05, would authorize FSM citizenship to people with one or both parents who are citizens of the nation. Those “who lost their citizenship because they failed or were unable to renounce their citizenship of a foreign country,” may also have their citizenship restored through the amendment.

Residents living on Guam may choose to weigh in on the proposals.

The FSM president’s office told The Guam Daily Post that “all eligible voters are able to participate” in the upcoming special election, “whether they live in the FSM, Guam, Hawaii or the U.S. mainland.”

According to the constitutional convention’s website, the eight proposed amendments are:

Constitutional amendment approval threshold: Proposal 4-04 would lower the percentage of votes cast required in each FSM state to adopt amendments to the constitution from the current three-fourths of the votes required in three-fourths of the states, to two-thirds of the votes in three–fourths of the states.

Proposal 4-04 would lower the percentage of votes cast required in each FSM state to adopt amendments to the constitution from the current three-fourths of the votes required in three-fourths of the states, to two-thirds of the votes in three–fourths of the states. Dual citizenship: Proposal 4-05 would allow person born of parents, one or both of whom are citizens of the FSM, dual citizenship; restore FSM citizenship to those who lost their citizenship because they failed or were unable to renounce their citizenship of a foreign country; and provide a pathway for FSM citizens who knowingly renounced their FSM citizenship to restore their FSM citizenship.

Proposal 4-05 would allow person born of parents, one or both of whom are citizens of the FSM, dual citizenship; restore FSM citizenship to those who lost their citizenship because they failed or were unable to renounce their citizenship of a foreign country; and provide a pathway for FSM citizens who knowingly renounced their FSM citizenship to restore their FSM citizenship. Revenue sharing on fishing fees: Proposal 4-13, CCD1, would provide that revenue derived from fishing fees is shared with FSM’s states. Currently 100% of this revenue is granted to the national government.

Proposal 4-13, CCD1, would provide that revenue derived from fishing fees is shared with FSM’s states. Currently 100% of this revenue is granted to the national government. Overrides to a presidential veto: Proposal 4-03 would increase the number of votes needed for Congress to override a presidential veto. Under the proposal, the affirmative votes by two-thirds of election-district representatives and three-fourths of at-large members would be needed to override a presidential veto. Currently, Congress can override a presidential veto by the affirmative vote of 3 of 4 state delegations.

Proposal 4-03 would increase the number of votes needed for Congress to override a presidential veto. Under the proposal, the affirmative votes by two-thirds of election-district representatives and three-fourths of at-large members would be needed to override a presidential veto. Currently, Congress can override a presidential veto by the affirmative vote of 3 of 4 state delegations. Revenue sharing on seabed resources: Committee Proposal 4-06, CCD2, would establish how the states’ share of the net revenue from the exploitation of minerals and nonliving resources within the jurisdiction of the Federated States of Micronesia beyond the 12 miles from island baselines would be shared between the respective states where the mining or exploitation took place. Currently, the constitution does not provide a mechanism for sharing the net revenues when more than one state has a claim.