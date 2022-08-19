A jury found Duayne Richard Peters guilty of all charges connected to the sexual assault of a girl around the age of 11 or 12, the Office of the Attorney General of Guam stated in a press release.

After a five-day trial, a jury found Peters guilty of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct both as first-degree felonies, and a special allegation of a vulnerable victim because the victim was younger than 14 years old at the time of the sexual abuse, the Office of the Attorney General stated in the release.

Evidence presented at trial showed Peters forced the victim to have sex with him.

Peters' wife, Natasha Peters, testified against him as part of her plea agreement, which strengthened the government's case.

“This result is only possible due to the bravery of a very strong young woman. She endured the abuse for years before being able to speak her truth. The people commend anyone brave enough to put an end to sexual abuse and warn sexual predators that their time will come," said prosecuting attorney Sean Brown.

Duayne Peters now faces from 15 years to life imprisonment and also must register as a Level 1 sex offender for the rest of his life.