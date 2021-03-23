As questions were raised about why the Legislature’s minority leader was abruptly changed last week, the new head of the caucus shared that “four to five” sitting Republican senators are viable candidates for governor or lieutenant governor, which would create a “dynamic” period for its members in the coming months.

“Easily four to five of the six [other caucus] members right now could either be a team, a top, or a combination of, and so that’s everybody. It’s so easy to look at – look at the names. Look at the offices that their fathers, brothers, cousins have held,” Sen. Chris Duenas said. “There’s going to come, at least – an individual or a team, or maybe even two teams out of this caucus. I’m not going to say that I stood up in front of everybody and said, ‘I’m not running for governor or lieutenant governor,’ but I think it’s been kind of known that my emphasis in what I always wanted to do and enjoy doing is being in the Legislature.”

Sen. James Moylan was initially selected among the seven-member minority as its leader, but media releases from Moylan and current leader Duenas announced the swap last Friday, including few details on the motivation behind the move.

Moylan, a potential gubernatorial candidate, said at the time that he believed “the reasons which led to the decision were unwarranted,” but did not state what those reasons were. He declined a request for interview by The Guam Daily Post on Monday. More information was also sought from the other GOP lawmakers.

Moylan wasn’t “ousted,” according to Duenas, who noted he expects his good working relationship with the former minority leader to continue.

“In that light, we want to make sure that those efforts are something that, from a party perspective, are really just heavily supported – keeping everybody united and together, and also making sure that the legislative work stays where it is. Because we are on the eve – teams should be announcing soon. I would say that’s the overall perspective,” Duenas said.

While most Republican senators either deferred to Duenas or did not respond to calls, the former minority leader from the previous term disclosed that at least for her, the decision came down to two factors: a lack of support from Moylan on other Republican measures and a lack of certainty on whether he would run for governor. The second concern was a pre-condition for Sen. Telo Taitague to support the initial selection of the minority leader.

"It really boiled down to a lack of confidence. A minority leader is a team leader. I don't mind if somebody wants to put themselves first, but that isn't what is required of this position," she said.