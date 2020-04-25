Julienne Duenas, owner of Sports Orthopedic and Active Rehabilitation (SOAR) Physical Therapy, has more than three decades of experience as a physical therapist. Her journey in island medicine has taken her from FHP Medical in the 1990s to several sojourns as a PT in several international competitions, including two Olympics, to owning her own rehabilitation center. Now, Duenas has made another move, transitioning to a specialty within physical therapy, focusing on pelvic floor physical therapy.

“We call it orthopedics in a cave!” Duenas said. “It is quite a journey to provide assistance and guidance to both women and men experiencing urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, painful sex and postpartum care. This is my niche!”

She’s passionate about her newfound specialty, adding that people don’t often realize the importance of pelvic floor physical therapy.

“Leaking urine when you cough or sneeze, run or jump can be common, but it is not normal,” she said, urging people to see a pelvic floor physical therapist for a consultation.

While she would never consider herself a trailblazer, Duenas is always adding to her repertoire of skills, staying relevant in a field that has seen a dramatic shift in its landscape. Her educational accolades and her commitment to learning have taken her from a bachelor's degree to a doctor of physical therapy, with numerous professional networking contacts with some of the nation’s best minds in the field of PT.

Her journey

When Duenas first returned home as a young therapist in '90s, she was hired by FHP Clinic. Though committing to a specialty wasn’t “a thing,” she enjoyed her work with “every human that walked through my doors.”

“I told my dad I was homesick, but he knew it was because I followed a boy home,” she said, referring to Julito Tingson Jr., her husband of 27 years. "I am that girl that didn’t change her last name.”

Always upwardly mobile, Duenas became a part owner of SOAR in 1999, but eventually became sole owner of the clinic in 2008.

"We are a traditional physical therapy clinic that works with humans from all walks of life," she said. "We have a great relationship with veterans older and young, middle-of-the-road weekend athletes, young and upcoming athletes."

Her clinic has a small, but dedicated staff - her son, Jordan Tingson, who, like his mom, is a physical therapist, a doctor of physical therapy with a specialty in strength and conditioning; Melissa Aldoph, an athletic trainer and physical therapy assistant; and the glue that holds them all together, Sigrid Pecson-Holts, the clinic's receptionist. The newest addition, medical biller Ann Cura Taitano, finds the money for the clinic to run. Her other son, Joshua, and her husband, Julito, pull in the odd jobs that keep it a family-run business.

“With Jordan Tingson, we are taking clients from recovery to return to sport,” she said, “(He) has a niche in performance enhancement with certification as a strength and conditioning coach as well as being a clinical athlete provider.”

Duenas says the clinic focuses on relationships with its clients, something that has carried over to Jordan Tingson, who says his specialty is people.

“It’s not sports, orthopedics, or a diagnosis or body part. It’s people,” he said. “I love getting to know people and hear their stories and finding ways that I can have a meaningful impact on their lives. Returning to Guam has even been more exceptional because I get a sense of reward using my skills to help people in the community that raised me.”

Video series

With the island in quarantine, Duenas, with some prodding from Jordan Tingson, has stepped out of her uber-comfortable “mamåhlao” box to do something different.

The duo have pushed out a series of videos and professional blogs with an eye on how the body works and moves. The educational series aims to help people understand their individual needs. The videos follow two general formats: Jordan Tingson focuses more on strengthening the body or certain muscles and Duenas locks in on helping middle-aged people handle quarantine aches and pains.

The series, which streams from SOAR's Facebook page, “was sparked by me developing shoulder and lower back pain from being industrious and organizing during the stay-at-home period,” Duenas said. She opened up her series with a short video on quarantine aches and pains.

With more people cleaning and organizing their homes to beat COVID-19, "we are … bending and lifting and catching up on all the things we needed to complete," she said, which can lead to some unfamiliar aches. Another reason for the quarantine aches is that people are exercising more, trying to improve their general health, especially as news trickles out that COVID-19 attacks the immune system.

“These spikes in activities create aches and pains in areas we are not used to,” Duenas said. “The nice thing is that we have the time to rest and recover.”

The exact opposite is also responsible for the aches and pains.

“We are eating and drinking and lounging,” she said. “We worry about uncertainty and stress, this brings aches and pains because we are not moving like we used to on a regular basis.”

Her videos offer simple stretches that can improve posture weakened by too much lounging around.

The importance of pelvic health

For Duenas, more of her Facebook videos focus on her new specialty – pelvic health and strengthening the pelvic floor.

Not many people understand that urine leakage or pain during sex can be addressed. A running joke among women is "peeing a little" when they sneeze or get a scare or laugh too hard.

"For the most part, we just take leaking as a joke ... but now, we are aware that it is common, but not normal, and we can learn how to control it," she said.

The body works as a collection of units, the pelvic floor is no different, Duenas said, comparing it to people who have rotator cuff issues.

"With rotator cuff dysfunction, we know that there is a whole system, or links, that affect how the shoulder joint works," she said. "Take that same context to the pelvic dysfunction that results in leaking .... we look at the whole system. ... The pelvic floor muscles, the hips, the core all affect each other."

While she admits to feeling awkward and unsure in her videos, she is enjoying the journey and hoping to educate people about their bodies.

“The key thing to remember is we are made to move, we are made to bend, keep moving,” she said. “Discomfort is part of life, it reminds us that we are not invincible. When pain does not settle down and is not tolerable, seek care. If pain is interfering with what you are used to doing, seek care.”

A physical therapist is the expert in muscles and joints, the self-proclaimed “body mechanics,” she said, adding “You work with the PT to work on your goals. You have to ask yourself: ‘How willing are you to make changes that can improve your health?’”