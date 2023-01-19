A Republican lawmaker is reviving an effort to let the Guam Legislature, and not just the governor, end locally declared public health emergencies - like the yearslong declaration extended by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Sen. Chris Duenas this week introduced an expanded successor to a similar measure, Bill 11-36 introduced last term, in the current 37th Guam Legislature: Bill 7-37.

Bill 11 was introduced in January 2021 and would have shifted the authority to extend public health emergencies away from the governor and to the Legislature.

At the time the bill was introduced, Guam was nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and under a public health emergency that would ultimately last about three years. The emergency ended earlier this month and was replaced with a new limited declaration to maintain emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allotments.

Bill 11 passed narrowly in February 2021 before it was vetoed by the governor, citing concern that it would slow emergency responses. Duenas, its main sponsor, made several attempts to override the veto but was never successful.

Current law already allows the Legislature to terminate an emergency. An attempt was made in April last year, but that failed to garner enough support from lawmakers.

Bill 7 similarly grants the Legislature control over whether emergency declarations are to be renewed but adds several new proposed policy changes in the current proposal.

A major addition is a provision on the “reaffirmation of Organic/Constitutional rights.”

This section would bar executive orders, agency directives, rules, or regulations related to a state of public health emergency from prohibiting freedom of assembly in or on one's residential property, the free exercise of religion, diminish or suspend Second Amendment rights specified in the law on firearms, as well as other limitations on such orders, directives or rules.

Bill 7 also makes it unlawful for a government of Guam official to seize, confiscate, or order such an action, any resident's lawfully prescribed drugs, pharmaceutical agents, medical devices and medical supplies that are imported into Guam.

As for language around renewing health emergency declarations, Bill 7 would allow the Legislature to also partially terminate a declaration. Any request, attempt or renewal of an earlier termination or partial termination by the governor would have no force or effect without a majority vote from the Legislature, according to the bill.

According to the legislation, without approval from lawmakers, a health emergency declared by the governor would expire in 30 days - rather than grant Guam's chief executive unilateral authority to do so.

Bill 7 would also repeal criminal penalties for failing to obey rules, orders or provisions related to isolation and quarantine, replacing a misdemeanor classification with a civil violation that may be subject to a fine of up to $25.

Lastly, the bill amends the law on compensation related to health care supplies. Bill 7 states that instead of limiting compensation to the cost incurred to produce the item, compensation would be the replacement cost of the item at seizure plus the cost of shipping.

“If the government of Guam fails to pay the importer within 30 days of seizure, the government of Guam shall pay a penalty of 10% of the replacement value, of the item seized, on the date of seizure plus the cost of shipping,” Bill 7 states.

“These public health emergencies could have ended long ago and other measures could have been put in place to aid our people in recovery. … I introduced Bill No. 7-37 (which, if enacted), would help address major issues Republican Sens. James Moylan, Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Telo Taitague and Joanne Brown along with Speaker Therese Terlaje, brought up during your three-years-long public health emergency. Bill No. 7-37 will allow the Legislature to end a governor’s public health emergency declaration with a majority vote,” Duenas stated to the governor in a release.

Moylan and Ada are now former senators. Moylan ran for and was elected as the island's delegate. Ada ran for lieutenant governor on the Republican gubernatorial ticket, but lost that election.