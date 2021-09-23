One of the men accused in a shooting last month at a Dededo residence has denied the charges handed down against him by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

Justin Michael Duenas, also known as "Buddha," pleaded not guilty to attempted murder among other charges before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

He also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Co-defendant Jensen Belga Develles will have to wait another week to answer to similar charges, as his defense attorney was unavailable to attend the arraignment hearing.

Develles is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 28.

On Aug. 18, the pair went to a residence at Trankilo Court in Dededo after spotting the victim’s car parked out front, court documents state.

Duenas allegedly told investigators the man hit him in the face with a mop handle.

He also allegedly told officers that his dispute with the victim started over $700 that he owed following a game of darts.

The victim told police the two men entered the home armed with handguns, adding that they got into a fight before Duenas shot him in the chest, documents state.