Duenas to weigh another override attempt for bill on public health emergencies

With the resolution to end the public health emergency having failed Thursday night, Sen. Chris Duenas, the resolution's main sponsor, said he is weighing whether to attempt another override of vetoed Bill 11-36, which would shift the authority to extend public health emergencies to the Legislature.

The vote on Resolution 291-36 split down a narrow margin. All six Republican sponsors, including Duenas, voted for passage. The six were not enough to overcome the seven Democrats who voted against the resolution.

But two of those Democrats - Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Telena Nelson - did vote for an override of vetoed Bill 11 in December 2021, an attempt that fell two votes short of the 10 needed. Democratic Sen. Sabina Perez passed three times during that vote, leading to her being counted as a "no" vote. Other Democrats and Republican Sen. Mary Torres voted against the override in December 2021.

Bill 11 would grant the Legislature the authority to renew public health emergencies instead of the governor. The bill is intended to create a dialogue with the administration on the need for extended declarations, according to past statements from Duenas, who also introduced the bill.

And there was plenty of dialogue Thursday, as lawmakers spent hours discussing the ramifications of ending the public health emergency with administration officials, before ultimately proceeding with a vote.

"The questioning from at least two Democrats, namely the speaker and Sabina Perez, ... I think they were clear that more information was absolutely needed and that this process was certainly worthwhile. So I don't know. I think if they get enough reaction from individuals saying, 'You need to do this once a month to make sure we understand what's going on,' ... This is what the Legislature needs to be doing. This is where people get their information," Duenas said. "Nothing got the attention that this got, ... so, I'm going to hope for it and if get some signals that I can get the votes, then I'll go with it."

Thursday's defeat of Resolution 291 was met with applause from the governor and Democratic organizations. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero thanked senators who voted against the resolution.

"These senators recognized that the public health emergency declaration is a tool needed by our exhausted front-liners to continue providing much-needed services to our community," Leon Guerrero said, in part.

The Democratic Party of Guam thanked the Democratic majority in the Legislature for "prioritizing the health and welfare of our people over election-year political theater."

The Progressive Democrats of Guam said the vote had saved emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program allotments for 15,000 families on Guam.

"We applaud the excellent presentation by administration officials, who were able to dispel misleading and false information being spread in the community," Julian Janssen, the chapter leader of the group, said in a release.

There were attempts by Republican co-sponsors to delay the termination of the emergency, such as the amendment by Sen. Telo Taitague, which would have ended the emergency in June rather than immediately. This was intended as a compromise and to let Guam take advantage of federal emergency food benefits, according to the senator.

Those amendments were blocked. There were also attempts to continue discussions Monday, to gather more information and clarifications from administration officials, as some senators were left wanting more answers. But these also failed.

'Forced' to vote

Duenas said senators were "forced" to vote Thursday.

"Every move to try and get more information and to compel the administration to see it our way and narrow the emergency - I mean who honestly is going to take money off the table? But we ended up voting for it because, basically, we were put on the record, like, 'if you say this is what it is. then vote.' So, we said, 'OK, we'll vote.' We were forced to do that. And we're not going to back away from the fact that as far as we're concerned, the administration has not prepared well enough to be able to contemplate the end of an emergency and having to continue programs that are vital," Duenas said, adding that minority senators were held "hostage" to the will of the legislative majority.

The governor could issue another emergency if the resolution passed, but there would be some operational challenges with having to start from a new emergency, according to discussions Thursday.