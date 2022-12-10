Sen. Chris Duenas is attempting another override of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's veto of Bill 11-36.

The measure, introduced by Duenas, would shift the authority to extend public health emergencies away from the governor and to the Legislature.

Bill 11 passed narrowly in February 2021 before it was vetoed by the governor, claiming concern that it would slow emergency responses.

Guam has operated under a COVID-19-related public health emergency since March 2020. Throughout the emergency, transparency concerns have surfaced regarding procurement matters and the spending of federal dollars.

Leon Guerrero extended the emergency again just a few days ago, and it is now scheduled to end Jan. 6, 2023.

The emergency may soon come to a close, however, as the order states, it "remains appropriate at this time" to retain an anticipated end date of Jan. 11, 2023, the date the federal government is expected to end the emergency.

This is notwithstanding the possible renewal of the national public health emergency, which is scheduled to end Jan. 11, 2023, and is barring any serious disruptions to COVID-19 response efforts.

"As I have been following the news nationally, there is more than likely going to be an attempt or maybe an executive order by the president of the United States to continue to extend the (national) public health emergency. ... And in the governor's executive order, it does not definitively say that the emergency will end on the 11th. It says that in some likelihood or some language associated with that," Duenas said Wednesday, as he spoke about placing Bill 11 on file.

There was no objection, and the bill is set for another override vote later in session.