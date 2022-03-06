Waste-to-energy was again mentioned at the Guam Legislature as Sen. Chris Duenas suggested it could address solid waste issues hovering over the island.

"Since we're putting opinion here, I'll just put one on the table as well, although it's for a different time because there's no bill before us. But waste-to-energy, I think, would handle most of these problems, but that's a bill for another day," Duenas said during Thursday's public hearing on Bill 245-36, a measure that would extend the grace period for for retail and wholesale establishments to provide disposable paper bags to customers.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Just before Duenas, Sen. Sabina Perez, chair of the committee on environment, had been talking about issues involving plastic and paper bags, limited land space on Guam for waste, and climate change.

Guam law has long banned waste-to-energy facilities, or trash incinerators, but the potential for reconsideration occasionally rises as a talking point.

Recently, Sen. Tony Ada brought up waste-to-energy during a confirmation hearing for Guam Solid Waste Authority board Chairman Andrew Gayle, when he asked about alternatives that could extend the 50-year lifespan of the Layon landfill.

Gayle told Ada that there have been no formal discussions at the board but the new GSWA general manager had commented that for the amount of municipal solid waste generated on island, it would be difficult to justify the cost of a waste-to-energy facility.

Ada stated that it was interesting how waste-to-energy "keeps coming about" and it may be prudent for the new GSWA general manager to speak to the Legislature on his perspective, to see if waste-to-energy is something lawmakers may want to look into.

Following Thursday's public hearing on Bill 245, The Guam Daily Post asked Duenas if he is considering a measure that would allow waste-to-energy on Guam.

"I believe an active discussion needs to be had on this issue. It should be part of an overall strategy. During the (administration of former Gov. Eddie Calvo) I was a part of a working group that included military officials and they have a mandate for renewable energy and this is one form of that," Duenas said.

The senator added that he believed Guam's waste management strategy is unsustainable by building more landfill cells to accommodate Guam's solid waste.

"I don't have a bill at this time, but believe the committee on municipal waste management should be communicating with multiple parties in this regard," he said.

A major reason waste-to-energy has made headlines in the past is because of the breach of contract lawsuit, filed in 2011 by Guam Resource Recovery Partners, against GovGuam and the Guam Economic Development Authority. The partnership claims to have the exclusive right to build a waste-to-energy facility on island, contending it had secured its license before the ban was enacted.

In April 2021, GovGuam and GEDA moved to dismiss the GRRP complaint for failure to prosecute.

Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III granted the motion in July 2021, while GRRP sought the court's reconsideration.

Confusion

While there had been some mention of waste-to-energy at Thursday's hearing, most of the discussion focused on Guam's plastic and paper bag ban.

Based on some of the discussion, there appears to be confusion with regard to plastic bags and the restaurant industry.

Guam Environmental Protection Agency Special Projects Coordinator Sabrina Cruz-Sablan said restaurants fall under an exemption.

Perez stated that the intent of the law was to ban plastic and only allow paper for eating and drinking establishments.

"I guess I can see why that's confusing. We're seeing food establishments still distributing the plastic bags when I think the intent of the law was really to get rid of it, get rid of the plastic bags for carryout purposes ... We would have to take another look at that," Perez said.

Guam law bans disposable carryout bags, but temporarily allows retail and wholesale establishments to distribute paper bags until July 2. After that grace period, as Perez stated, the law is intended to state that only eating and drinking establishments will still be able to use paper bags - while plastic bags should not be allowed at all.

Bill 245 extends the grace period to Jan. 1, 2023.

The local disposable bag ban does not apply to military establishments, however.

Perez said the disparity between military and local policy is a matter of implementation, and there should be a way to initiate dialogue with the U.S. Department of Defense, to see if they can harmonize efforts to reduce ecological impacts.