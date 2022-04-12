Duo arrested in Tumon home invasion, burglary

Two men were arrested after being accused of breaking into a business in Tumon and attempting to steal multiple items including jewelry.

Zachary David Salas Palomo, 33, and Jude Donavan Santos, 26, were each charged with home invasion as a first-degree felony and burglary as a second-degree felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a burglary at a Tumon business along Pale San Vitores Road around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

A victim who lives in the same location allegedly told police she heard loud bangs and spotted the suspects trying to get inside before she ran to hide.

Another witness called police.

The pair were taken into custody after officers found them still inside the building, documents state.

Authorities recovered gold necklaces, keys, silver earrings, a headphone set, and a Fossil watch that belonged to the victims, documents state.