Two men were arrested on illegal drug possession charges following a traffic stop on Monday night.

Jack Steven Guardiano Sanchez, 31, and Robert J.T. Ignacio, 29, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, officers noted the car’s license plates belonged to a completely different car.

Sanchez was the front passenger, while Ignacio was in the back seat, documents state.

The driver was not named in the complaint filed by the prosecution on Wednesday.

During a search, authorities found a clear straw with methamphetamine and a glass pipe with meth residue, documents state.

Ignacio allegedly admitted that he owned the pipe and the drugs.