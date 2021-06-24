Duo charged in dog shooting caught on camera

The two men who were arrested in connection with a shooting involving a stray dog in Harmon last year now face criminal charges more than six months after the alleged incident.

The incident was recorded on cellphone video and circulated on social media.

Daimeionne Kaleo Greer was charged with second-degree animal abuse as a misdemeanor.

Jesse Pu Villagomez Jr. was charged with second-degree animal abuse and guilt established by complicity as a misdemeanor.

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed the charges on Thursday morning, stating that the pair have been charged for injuring a dog with a pellet rifle in the Harmon Industrial Road area in November 2020.

“An examination of the dog indicated that the injuries sustained did not create a substantial risk of death or serious physical injuries, but did leave the dog limping, swollen, and with a wound,” the AG’s office stated in a news release.

The court will now issue a summons and schedule a hearing.

According to Post files, Greer was the man in the video seen allegedly holding a pellet gun at the Jack Peters warehouse along Siket Street in Harmon and shooting a stray dog nearby.

Greer previously told The Guam Daily Post that the dog would often trash the area, and that he only tried to scare it away to prevent it from coming back. He along with his parents gave a public apology, telling the Post that he did not mean to harm the animal.