Two people were charged separately with illegal drug possession and theft-related charges in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Hong Tien Nguyen, 51, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, theft of property as a misdemeanor and twice with criminal trespass.

According to court documents, Nguyen was caught using a ladder to climb to the second floor of a residence where he was not allowed.

He allegedly told the caretaker of the property that he was going to install a doorbell when the victims reported that he took an exterior light cover and bulb.

Police found him. During a search, officers found two glass pipes with methamphetamine and a small plastic bag with drugs, documents state.

Sanchez

In a separate case, Tony Topasna Sanchez, Jr., 36, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and theft as a misdemeanor.

Court documents state Sanchez was with staff members at a Tamuning sporting goods store following a reported disturbance Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect allegedly tried to use a safety inspection document as a receipt to return an $800 remote-control car.

Sanchez allegedly admitted to police that he went to the store with the intent to steal a remote-control car.

Authorities also noted the suspect was also spotted last November inside a car on the side of the road claiming he ran out of gas.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he had “ice pipes” inside the car, which officers located near the car’s air conditioning vent with meth.