Officers with the Guam Police Department are on the lookout for two men who are wanted in connection with a shooting in Harmon that sent one man to the hospital.

Police are looking for Jensen Belga Develles, 27, and Justin Michael Duenas, 31.

Both suspects are believed to be armed with a handgun and were last seen leaving the crime scene around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Develles is described as about 5 feet, 6 inches in height, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes with shoulder-length hair. He is known to operate a black Honda Accord with black rims.

Duenas is described as 6 feet in height, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators with GPD’s Criminal Investigation Division spoke with the victim on Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported at a home along Trankilo Court around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The area is located adjacent to Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School just off Harmon Loop Road.

Residents told The Guam Daily Post that ‘it’s a very quiet neighborhood,’ adding that they did not hear any gunshots, but recall seeing police roaming their street.

Prison record

The pair are known to law enforcement.

Develles was just released from prison in April after being arrested on a bench warrant in connection with illegal drugs and weapons possession charges. He was also arrested last year on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and terrorizing, according to prison records.

He was also charged with illegal drug possession in 2019, and theft of property held in trust in 2013.

Duenas’ court history goes back to 2012 when he was charged with assault, aggravated assault, terrorizing, possession and use of a deadly weapon and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, prison records state.

He was also charged in 2013 with assault and family violence, and in 2017 with assault, criminal mischief, felonious restraint and family violence.