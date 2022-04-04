Dusit, Agriculture team up for Adelup hibiscus planting

PLANTING: Dusit Guam properties employees gather for a photo after spending a weekend morning planting over 70 hibiscus seedlings at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor’s Complex in Adelup on Feb. 26. Participants in the tree planting include Becky Flores, Jennifer Mapa, Marissa Borja, Camille Borja, Salvatore Borja, Yumi Oka, Mary Rose Malabag, Fumika Kanamori, Miwa Bravo, Junko Jasmin, Aravindakshan Nair, Denise Moon, Jun Choi, Brett Armstrong, Raizelle Hilario, Darlene Pascual, Sherry Reyes, Arnold Agustin, Maricel Galang, Steven Rodrin, Jesse Reyes, Robbie Gatus, E.J. Panganiban, Bradley Murciano, Todd Johnson, Joel Sanchez, Catalina Lardizabal, Donna Laguana, Lilibeth Almoite, Angela Bambalan, Rosalinda Soriano, Herman Nonci, Buenafe Tabilas, Isabel Orozco, Ken Nishizawa, Josephine Camacho, Taylor Santos, Torie Rapadas and Tony Rapadas. Photo courtesy Dusit Thani Guam
