Dusit employees start new year with beach cleanup

STARTING OFF RIGHT: Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam and The Plaza Shopping Center gathered as Dusit Guam properties to kick off the new year with a beach cleanup on Jan. 29. Dusit Guam teams set out to ensure the shoreline areas upon which the hotels and shopping plaza are perched remain pristine and welcoming. Dusit Guam’s Employee Engagement Committee participants in the beach clean-up include: Sherry Reyes, Jenny DeGuzman, Jesse Reyes, Joel Sanchez, Adrian Papa, Donna Laguana, Isabel Orozco, Raizelle Hilario, Rod Labrecque, Rose Malabag, Poochanee Hsu, Ed Ignacio, Jerrymy Silvestre, John Meyer, Earl Thomas, Ken Nishizawa, Chris Cortezano, Miwa Bravo, Junko Jasmin, Yumi Oka, Fumika Kanamori, Donna Vida, Beth Almoite, Cyme Malubay, Ed Laude, Arnie Velasco, Johanna Sanchez, Ben Perrera, Faith Perrera, Steven Rodrin, Aravindakshan Nair, Emerson Sagun, Nikko Soriano, Jestonie Silvestre, Angie Bambalan, Tita Rechy and David Baldwin. Photo courtesy of Dusit Guam