Dusit now manages second Guam hotel, shopping center

The 604-room Outrigger Guam Resort officially switched from being under the management of the Honolulu-based Outrigger Hotels to Dusit International effective June 1, the hotel's owner, Tanota Partners, announced.

General Manager Dean Huntsman told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday the hotel is now called the Dusit Beach Resort Guam and the new signage will go up over the next few weeks. Tanota Partners' management agreement with Outrigger Hotels ended after the Honolulu hotel chain operated the property on Guam for more than 20 years.

The change is covered by an expanded management agreement.

Employee staffing will remain the same, Huntsman said.

Dusit International now is in charge of three Tanota Partners properties. The existing Dusit Thani Guam Resort, the rebranded Dusit Beach Resort Guam and The Plaza luxury retail and restaurant center that's located between the two hotels.

Huntsman emphasized the new Dusit Beach Resort Guam will not be an exact copy of the Dusit Thani Guam Resort. Each will have separate identities and clientele, he said.

Fun, family-oriented

"The Dusit Thani is an upscale, Thai graciousness hotel. It's one of our core brands. The Dusit Beach Resort is more of a family, fun, friendly, 'hafa adai,' local island experience ... slightly more casual," he said.

The Dusit's beach resort brand is centered around the fun and family atmosphere, Huntsman said.

With the two hotels and the shopping center being run by Dusit International, it allows the three properties to have the synergies to make the experience for the customers better, he said. "When you combine the three entities, it provides more options for the customers," Huntsman said.

With the new management, the change goes beyond the name change. The Dusit Beach Resort Guam is undergoing transformations room by room and floor by floor. Renovations in some of the floors have been completed, Huntsman said.

A splash pad has been added.

The owner is investing a significant amount for the renovations which will transform the hotel into a more contemporary resort, Huntsman said.

Chance to freshen up

While tourism is going through its downtime, Huntsman said, it gave the Dusit Beach Resort Guam's owner a chance to implement the renovations so that by the time tourists start coming back, the hotel will be ready to welcome them with experiences that are new and unique to Guam.

"The point is we're freshening up the hotel now; getting ready for when the business comes back," Huntsman said.

It's not just the new Dusit and The Plaza that will be seeing changes.

Renovations of at least one of the other hotels in Tumon Bay has been announced. A $32.7 million massive renovation is underway for the former 318-room Fiesta Resort Guam, owned by a subsidiary of the Tan Holdings Group, which will reopen in a year as the Crowne Plaza Resort Guam under the management of the InterContinental Hotels Group. The brand-new Tsubaki Towers also is preparing to hold a grand opening.

"I think it’s all good for Guam," Huntsman said of these recent developments in the island's hotel industry.

"Anything that helps to improve the experience on the island is a good thing," Huntsman said. "It pushes everybody to make sure we are all in our game, to put our best foot forward for our customers and create these memorable experiences to make sure people keep coming back."

"The more options people have the better," he added.