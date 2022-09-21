DWI charge for driver of overturned, blazing car

A man faces a charge of driving under the influence after he was found to be the driver of a car that overturned and caught fire in Tumon, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Officers responded Monday to a report of an overturned car in front of a hotel with fire coming from the engine area.

Officers then found Nicolas Cruz Velez, who admitted to being the driver of the overturned vehicle, the complaint stated.

Velez told officers he was not "drunk" and only drank one "Irish (car) bomb" and "two shots" before losing control of the car going about 40 mph.

A witness further told officers he saw the car speeding in the inner northbound lane and the driver didn't make any attempt to slow down or brake before striking a raised median and flipping over, according to the complaint.

A video submitted to The Guam Daily Post showed the overturned car partially on fire near near the tourism district known as Pleasure Island.

A sobriety test was attempted, but Velez complained of pain. Breath tests were later attempted at the Tumon precinct, but Velez failed to provide a sufficient sample each time, according to the complaint.

Velez was charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

According to prison records, Velez was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered by the court not to consume alcohol or drugs.