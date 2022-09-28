A man has been arrested and charged with drinking while driving and driving without a valid driver’s license

According to a magistrate report, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Harmon, Dededo, Guam Police Department officers recognized a vehicle that matched a description tied to another incident reported in the same village. Officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, according to a complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The officers noted multiple passengers in the vehicle, including the driver, Eugenio Jacky Sones, 30, plus three other adults and a child.

Court documents state that during the traffic stop, the defendant stepped out of the vehicle with a “Natural Ice” beer in his right hand and was instructed to place the beverage onto the hood of the automobile.

Two additional beer cans were found in the front passenger door cup holder, almost empty, and another behind the driver’s seat cover pocket.

Officials asked Sones whether he consumed any alcoholic beverages, to which he allegedly said, “just half a can.”

Sones also allegedly informed the officers that he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Sones was charged with possession of an opened container of alcohol in a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor, drinking while driving a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license as a violation.